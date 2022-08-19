Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Kinnaur district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property and the tremor was in moderate range.

The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in the Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.02 p.m.