Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hits Kinnaur district

PTI Shimla
August 19, 2022 14:44 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 shook Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Friday, the state disaster management department said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property and the tremor was in moderate range.

The quake’s epicentre was at a depth of 5 km in the Kinnaur district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.02 p.m. 

