June 18, 2023 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - Leh

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on June 17, the seismology department said. No casualties were reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremor was felt at 9.44 p.m. and its epicentre was 271 km north-east of Leh.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the surface at a latitude of 35.74 degrees north and a longitude of 79.84 degrees east.

