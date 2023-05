May 08, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Srinagar

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on May 8 as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and workplaces for safety.

The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 km, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damages due to the quake.