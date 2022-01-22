Earthquake jolts J&K's Doda region

Jammu

22 January 2022 09:19 IST

The epicentre of the tremor, of 4.0 magnitude, was 10 km below the surface of the earth.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Saturday, January 22, 2022, an official said.

The quake occurred at 2.53 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said.

He said the epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of the earth in the Doda region.

