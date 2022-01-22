Other States

Earthquake jolts J&K's Doda region

PTI Jammu 22 January 2022
22 January 2022

The epicentre of the tremor, of 4.0 magnitude, was 10 km below the surface of the earth.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Saturday, January 22, 2022, an official said.

The quake occurred at 2.53 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said.

He said the epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of the earth in the Doda region.

