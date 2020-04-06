Other States

Earthquake jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, eighth in 11 days



The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km northeast of Chamba. | File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

No loss of life or property was not reported

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday morning, the meteorological department said, but loss of life or property was not reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 7.03 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. This was the eighth earthquake in Chamba district in 11 days.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 5 km northeast of Chamba. Mild tremors were felt in adjoining areas, Singh said.

Earlier, seven earthquakes of magnitude between 3 and 4.5 were felt in the district between March 27 and 30. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone.

