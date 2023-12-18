GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3 earthquakes hit Ladakh, another felt in J&K’s Kishtwar

5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Ladakh with Kargil as its epicenter. No casualty or damages reported.

December 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Jammu

PTI

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two aftershocks of lower intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within 15 minutes, while a mild-intensity tremor was felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Monday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 3.48 p.m. and its epicentre was Kargil.

“The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees,” it said.

“It was followed by two aftershocks of 4.8 and 3.8 intensity at 4.01 p.m.,” the NCS said.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude occurred at 4.18 pm with a depth of 10 km below the surface in Kishtwar district at a latitude of 33.37 degrees and longitude of 76.57 degrees,” they said.

Related Topics

natural disasters / Jammu and Kashmir / Ladakh / earthquake

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.