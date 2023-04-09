4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island

April 09, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - Andaman and Nicobar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on April 9, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 2.59 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted NCS.

On April 5, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred 140 km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, according to NCS. The earthquake occurred at around 10.47 pm.