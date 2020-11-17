Early construction of coastal highway sought

BHUBANESWAR

17 November 2020

People of six coastal districts under banner of Upakula Rajapath Milita Nirman Kriyanusthan Mahamanch (URMNK) on Monday demanded expeditious environmental clearance for proposed coastal connectivity project.

The URMNK, which pushes for construction of the ambitious coastal highway that proposes to connect Odisha’s Gopalpur with West Bengal’s Digha, said the road project was important as there was no single road connecting coastal areas.

‘No connectivity’

“Everyday thousands of people cross many rivers and lakes by boats dangerously. In the event of natural disaster such as cyclone, flood and high tides, the situation worsens. Evacuation is also hampered during cyclone due to lack of proper connectivity,” said Tuna Swain, convener of URMNK.

