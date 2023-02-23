HamberMenu
E-tendering in PRIs will continue, allocating work through this mechanism is a part of zero-tolerance policy: Haryana CM

CM said that every ‘panchayat’ would upload list of development works to be done on the portal at the beginning of the year

February 23, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | File Photo

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | File Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday said the e-tendering system started by the State Government in the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) would continue and this mechanism to allocate ‘panchayat’ works through e-tendering, was a part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy adopted against corruption.

Hitting out at the Opposition parties, Mr. Lal said they should be more focused on doing quality criticism rather than catching the eyes of the media. “The Opposition’s criticism should be informative so it looks credible. Opposing every work of the government for the sake of criticising dents the credibility of the Opposition,” said Mr. Lal, while replying to the Governor’s Address during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana State Assembly.

“With this system, we have empowered the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The duty of the panchayats is to ensure the smooth execution of development work, while providing timely funds for the same is our job,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that every ‘panchayat’ would upload the list of development works to be done on the portal at the beginning of the year. “The government has allocated ₹1,100 crore to the panchayats in the last quarter of this financial year. Panchayats can spend this amount as per the needs of the development works. An engineering work portal has been created for ensuring transparency in the tender process. So far, 2,890 works costing below ₹2 lakh have been started in the panchayats across the State. While 3,254 panchayats have passed their resolutions, 3,297 development works ranging from ₹2 to ₹5 lakh have been uploaded on the portal. About 600 contactors have registered on the portal,” he said.

Quality-check

He said that quality assurance authority had been formed to curb corruption in construction works, ensuring transparency and accountability in government projects. This authority would periodically check the quality of construction work and issue a certificate. The payment to the contractors would be made only after the authority’s certificate.

“Corruption is a fight for the future of youth; we have to jointly fight it,” said the Chief Minister.

Leader of the Opposition Congress Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the Session, had been accusing the State government of imposing e-tendering system on the elected panchayat representatives because, he said the government wanted to open a new den of corruption. He demanded the government to withdraw its decision and give development rights to the panchayats.

