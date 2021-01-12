Dzukou Valley wildfire doused

Assessment of damage to flora, fauna to be carried out soon

The wildfire at Dzukou Valley straddling the Manipur-Nagaland border has been doused after it raged for two weeks, officials said on Monday.

Mohammed Ali Shihad A., Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, said no fresh fire or smoke was visible from the valley. The Dzukou Valley, situated at an average altitude of 2,452 metres, is a popular trekking destination known for its exotic flowers.

“The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority will soon assess the damage caused to the forest, environment and other flora and fauna in Dzukou Valley,” he said.

He said all the Indian Air Force helicopters deployed for dousing the fire would be de-inducted on Tuesday, as no fresh fire or smoke was reported from anywhere in the valley during an inspection by both the air and ground teams on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams engaged for fighting the wildfire would also be de-inducted.

This was decided on Monday at a coordination meeting in Nagaland capital Kohima. The meeting was chaired by the State’s Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha.

An official statement said personnel of the Forest and other departments concerned besides volunteers of the local Southern Angami Youth Organisation would be stationed at the base camp for two days in Dzukou Valley to monitor the situation.

Defence spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said the IAF had deployed four Mi-17V5 helicopters equipped with Bambi buckets for spraying water to douse the wildfire. The helicopters had been carrying out sorties since January 1, following the Nagaland government’s requisition.