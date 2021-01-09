Dzukou blaze under control but operations to continue: Officer

The fire on the Dzukou range is under total control but all operations will continue, a Nagaland forest officer said on Friday.
No active fire was noticed after over 10 days of operations. Smoke seen arising at three locations were quickly doused during the day, Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M. said.
Fire on the range has been raging since December 29.
"The situation is totally under control but operations will continue," he said.
Around 300 personnel of the NDRF, SDRF, Home Guards, police and volunteers of the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) and four Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are engaged in the firefight, Mr. Rajkumar said.
"Both ground and air teams are constantly monitoring the situation as we don't want to take any chance," he said.
The IAF choppers will continue dropping essential supplies for the ground teams at the base camp, conducting aerial surveys and undertaking Bambi bucket operations, the DFO said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath