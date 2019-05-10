‘Dynasty politics’ could have cost Utpal ticket for Assembly bypoll

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, may have been denied a ticket for the May 19 Panaji Assembly bypoll, because of sustained grilling over dynasty politics, Goa BJP spokesperson and Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Thursday.

When asked whether the issue of “family raj” could have weighed in on the minds of BJP’s central leadership, Mr. Godinho said, “It was the press itself which was questioning. Every press, every newspaper, and every pressperson wrote on that. So perhaps that could be one of the factors, because BJP has always been projected as a party with a difference”.

After Mr. Parrikar’s death in office on March 17 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer, his elder son Utpal was tipped to be fielded as a candidate for the Panaji assembly by-poll.

BJP leaders had also said that Central party leaders had urged him to work for the party following his father.

Mr. Utpal also campaigned for the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, but after being tipped as a front-runner for Panaji seat, former two-time Panaji BJP MLA and Mr. Parrikar’s former aide Sidharth Kuncalienkar got the ticket.

After losing out on the ticket, Mr. Utpal had described his being denied a ticket as an “obstacle” in the way of his efforts to conduct a “clean up in politics”.

When contacted for his reaction to Mr. Godinho’s statement on Thursday, Mr. Utpal Parrikar who seemed to have taken things in his stride told The Hindu that he would not like to comment on what the Minister said.

However, he recalled that he had answered this question of “Family Raj” when presspersons had asked him.

“I had told them, I have not come into active politics of BJP while my father was around. It is true that my father never wanted me to join politics. However, I am an independent person now who has his own identity,” he reiterated.

“ I had also said that whenever you want to join politics to cleanse the system, the hurdles are bound to come in the way. Even my father had faced the obstacles,” he said.

Declining to get disheartened from the whole episode, Mr. Utpal said, “I will learn from this. I will work the way the party wants me to retain this prestigious seat. It is my father’s constituency, and for 25 years people of Panaji have blessed him, and hopefully, we will be able to retain it.”