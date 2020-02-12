Other States

DYFI rally turns violent in Siliguri; police lobs tear gas shells, uses

more-in

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI(M)’s youth wing, called the rally also to demand jobs from the State government, better price for crops for farmers

Several Left-leaning activists were injured in a scuffle with policemen who lobbed tear gas shells and sprayed water cannon after a DYFI rally demanding jobs from the State government turned violent on Wednesday.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI(M)’s youth wing, called the rally also to demand better price for crops for farmers.

A senior police officer said the DYFI took out the rally without permission and its workers tried to cross the barricades set up by police.

“They also pelted the police with stones. We had to use water cannon to disperse them,” he said.

A DYFI leader said the police also lobbed tear gas shells.

The procession was supposed to reach the Uttarkanya Bhawan, the state secretariat in North Bengal, police said.

When police tried to stop the rally at Siliguri More, the participants turned violent leading to a scuffle leaving several people injured.

DYFI cadres then staged a sit-in.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
West Bengal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 5:01:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/dyfi-rally-turns-violent-in-siliguri-police-lobs-tear-gas-shells-uses/article30800817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY