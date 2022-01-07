Duty of every govt. to provide security to PM: Naveen Patnaik

Dignity of the institution must be safeguarded, says Odisha Chief Minister

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said it was the duty of every government to provide security to the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy,” Mr. Patnaik said on twitter.

Minutes later, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Mr. Patnaik for his statement. “This is how a democracy like in India should function. We all can have differing ideologies, beliefs and opinions but that can be no ground to legitimise a breach in security for the Prime Minister,” Mr. Pradhan responded on the micro-blogging site.

The senior BJP leader appreciated Odisha CM’s concern for PM Modi’s security. Mr. Patnaik is known as a person who upholds constitutional propriety. Despite the long bickering between the Biju Janata Dal and the BJP, he made it a point to receive PM Modi at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

In an election campaign when Mr. Modi flew down to Bhubaneswar, he did not go to the airport to receive him.