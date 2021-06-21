Dushyant Chautala faces ire of farmers

GURUGRAM

The leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP regime, including Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, faced the farmers ire during their official programmes in at least three places across the State on Monday.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal did not turn up for a scheduled grievances redressal meeting in Ambala apparently due to the farmers protest.

Mr. Chautala was in Sirsa to unveil an 18-foot tall statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal when a large number of farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Sirsa president Sikander Rori gathered outside the gates of Chaudhary Devi Lal University and raised slogans against the Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr. Rori claimed that he along with three more farmers managed to scale the boundary wall of the university to reach the venue.

‘Motivated by politics’

Mr. Chautala, in an interaction with the journalists, said the movement against the farm laws was no more controlled by the farmers, but was motivated by politics. He said that Chaudhary Devi Lal worked for the welfare of the farming community all his life and those protesting against the unveiling of his statue could not be farmers.

Black flags shown

In Charkhi Dadri, a large number of farmers led by Raju Maan, a farmer leader, showed black flags to BJP leader and Haryana Women Development Corporation chairperson Babita Phogat at International Yoga Day programme in Janata College Sports Stadium.

Mr. Maan said the leaders of the ruling regime had lost the confidence of the common man and this is the reason why people were protesting against them on the roads.

Protest in Ambala

In Ambala, a large number of farmers owing allegiance to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) gathered at Panchayat Bhawan to protest against the scheduled visit of Education Minister Kanwar Pal to hold a grievances redressal meeting.

He, however, did not turn up for the meeting. The farmers claimed that the Minister called off his visit in view of the protest.

Deputy Commissioner of Ambala Vikram Yadav did not respond to repeated calls and messages to seek his response on the matter.