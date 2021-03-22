Dushyant assures farmers on mandis, MSP

Mandis are the backbone of State procurement system, says Haryana Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said neither would the mandis be closed in Haryana nor the procurement system on Minimum Support Price be scrapped. He added that mandis were the backbone of the crop procurement system.

Mr. Chautala was addressing a gathering during “Holi Milan” programme at Nariala here.

In view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the boycott of ruling coalition leaders in many parts of the State, the district administration had appointed six duty magistrates to maintain law and order during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed that during the wheat season last year, every single grain was procured in the State. Earlier, the farmers’ payment was deposited in the account of the arthiyas (commission agents), but direct payment was made to 23% farmers in the wheat season and 67% farmers in the paddy season last year. This time 78% farmers have uploaded their account details.

He said this time the payment will be deposited directly to the accounts of the farmers within 48 hours after they submit Form-J.

Procurement centres

Mr. Chautala said some people were spreading rumours that mandis would be shut down, but mandis were the backbone of the State government’s procurement process. He said that there were 450 procurement centres in Haryana and in view of COVID-19 last year, the number was increased to 1,800. Considering the convenience of the farmers, procurement centres were set up close to their homes.

He said the State government was fully committed to providing all kinds of facilities to the farmers and if required, the crop can be directly procured from the farmers’ fields as well.

Talking about the development of roads in the State, Mr. Chautala said that under the Gramin Sadak Yojana, ₹2,000 crore was spent and roads connecting most of the mandis were built. He said that Kundli-Ghaziabad Palwal Expressway would prove to be boon for the people of the region.

Along with other industries, big IT companies would also come here, he added.

He said Jewar Airport would be connected to Faridabad with three flyovers and prove to be a milestone in its development.