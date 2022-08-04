Other States

During custody, Enforcement Directorate kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Sanjay Raut tells court

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waves to his supporters while being produced in a special court in connection with a money-laundering case, in Mumbai, on August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai August 04, 2022 17:45 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 17:45 IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, on August 4 told a special court in Mumbai that during the custody, the Central agency kept him a room that had no window and ventilation.

Mr. Raut told this to special court judge M. G. Deshpande, designated to hear matters related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on Thursday. The court extended Mr. Raut's ED custody till August 8.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The ED had arrested the Sena MP on Sunday midnight in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra ' Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also Read | After ED attaches his assets, Sanjay Raut decries ‘harassment’ of middle-class Maharashtrians

On Monday, the court had remanded him in ED custody till August 4. At the end of his remand, the agency on Thursday produced him in the special court, which extended his ED custody. During the hearing, when the court asked Mr. Raut if he had any complaint against the ED, he said there was nothing in particular. However, he added that the room where he has been kept has no window and ventilation. The court then sought an explanation from the probe agency.

Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaokar, who appeared on behalf of the ED, said Mr. Raut was kept in an AC room and hence there was no window. Mr. Raut later said that although the AC system is in place there, he cannot use it due to his health condition. The ED then assured the court that he would be kept in a room with proper ventilation.

On Monday, the ED had told the court that Mr. Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over ₹1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close associate of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. He is also the chief spokesperson of the Sena and the executive editor of party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Read more...