Durga Shankar Mishra assumes charge as U.P. chief secretary

Lucknow

30 December 2021 13:28 IST

1984-batch IAS officer, who was due to retire on December 31, was given the important responsibility ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Newly-appointed Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Durga Shankar Mishra assumed charge in Lucknow on Thursday.

Mr. Mishra, a 1984-batch IAS officer who was due to retire on December 31, was given the important responsibility ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Mr. Mishra, who was the Union housing and urban affairs secretary, was repatriated to his parent cadre Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as the Yogi Adityanath Government proposed to appoint him as the new chief secretary, barely two days before his retirement.

At present, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh. He is due to retire in February 2023. Mr. Mishra has been given a one-year extension in service.

Talking to reporters after assuming office, Mr. Mishra said he would work diligently to take various schemes of the government to people.

"This responsibility is a chance to serve to the best I can for all the people of my State," he said.