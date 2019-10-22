Durga Puja organisers in Assam rewarded for preventing 5 tonnes of inorganic waste from entering river

Southern Assam’s Cachar district has rewarded Durga Puja organisers for solid waste management that prevented 5 tonnes of inorganic waste from entering the Barak, the State’s most important river after the Brahmaputra.

The best solid waste management performers were acknowledged on Sunday evening in district headquarters Silchar, ironically the third dirtiest among 425 cities and towns in India rated under Swachh Survekshan 2019.

The district’s Deputy Commissioner Laya Madduri said the organisers were ranked after a garbage audit during Durga Puja from October 4-8.

“This was a special Durga Puja because of introduction of measures to check river pollution. The Puja committees deserve praise for adhering to the guidelines of pollution control and waste management,” she said.

Experts in solid liquid resources management said 5,511 kg of inorganic material was collected during the festive days from different Puja pandals, with 840 kg of vegetable wastes having been fed to the cattle in a bovine shelter.

The decision of the Puja committees not to use plastic and other non-biodegradable materials also helped in preventing 5 tonnes of inorganic waste from entering the rivers and streams that flow into the Barak.

Uday Laskar Goswami, president of the Meherpur Sarbojonin Sankuntala Duga Puja Committee that won the first prize for creating awareness on cleanliness, said the awards had enthused the organisers – mostly society elders – for striving to take Silchar and other areas in Cachar district to the top of the Swachhta list.

“The Puja pandal is where most people gather for almost a week. It is an ideal platform to change the public outlook,” he said.

Professor B.K. Roy, the president of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durga Puja Committee, said some 4,000 students and faculty members used the festival to collect plastic waste from five neighbouring villages besides shunning synthetic material associated with idols and pandals.

The NIT committee won the top prize for plastic-free ambience.

“We faced some problem because our supplier could not provide adequate plates made of sal leaves. We had to make do with the banana leaves within the campus,” Prof. Roy said.

“It has been a good beginning toward a clean, plastic-free festival although we are not sure the idol-maker used organic paints as we had sought. From next year, we will pursue with the authorities for certifying idols and everything else associated with the festival,” he added.