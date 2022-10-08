Durga Puja carnival to showcase idols of top 90 puja committees in Kolkata

The community puja committees will take part in a colourful parade on Red Road before an audience led by CM Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO, diplomats of different countries and others

PTI Kolkata
October 08, 2022 11:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga during a procession for the Durga Puja carnival organised by the West Bengal Government, in Nadia, on October 7. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata will be showcased at a grand carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The community puja committees will take part in a colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO, diplomats of different countries and others.

Also Read
Durga Puja 2022: #PandalHopping with puppies and the Mahatma

UNESCO has accorded Intangible Heritage status to the city’s Kolkata Durga puja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The carnival which will start at 4.30 p.m. will be bigger and better this year, officials said.

The carnival in Kolkata is being organised annually since 2016, except for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Such carnivals were organised in every district of the State this year to mark the UNESCO honour.

However, no such programme was held in Jalpaiguri as the district mourned the deaths of eight people who were swept away by a flash flood in the Mal river during immersion of idols on Bijaya Dashami.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Nabin Pally, Kashi Bose Lane, Thakurpukur SB Park, Chetla Agrani and Bhowanipore 75 Pally are some of the puja committees that will take part in the carnival. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kolkata
Durga Pooja

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app