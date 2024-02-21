‘Dummy’ varieties threaten Meghalaya’s Lakadong turmeric

February 21, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Growers of the exotic Lakadong turmeric in Meghalaya are facing the heat from “dummy” varieties of the famed spice with geographical indication (GI).

Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, the president of the regional Voice of the People Party, said he had attended a programme involving local turmeric growers who said their sales have dipped because of packaged turmeric being sold as the Lakadong variety.

Mr. Basaiawmoit, who represents the Nongkrem Assembly constituency, raised their issue in the 60-member State Assembly on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sales are going down because people from other States have planted the Lakadong variety by taking the rhizomes from here. They sell the produce by using the Lakadong name,” he said.

Seeking the government’s intervention to patent the product, he said the branding has diluted the quality of the original Lakadong turmeric because the soil outside the State cannot yield the same quality of the common spice.

“Consumers find it difficult to differentiate between the original Lakadong and the dummy ones that misuse the name of Lakadong,” Mr. Basaiawmoit said.

In her reply, Agriculture Minister M. Ampareen Lyngdoh said many market players are making inroads into the villages of Jaintia Hills to source the Lakadong turmeric by taking advantage of the crop’s default organic nature and high curcumin content.

She said this has led to such players mislabelling and marketing their turmeric products as Lakadong.

Ms. Lyngdoh said the process for the geographical indication (GI) tag for Lakadong was started in 2019 to prevent the unauthorised use of the unique variety. Lakadong received the GI tag in November 2023.

“The GI status accorded to Lakadong turmeric stands to safeguard traditional methods and knowledge, ensuring that only farmers and growers within the designated geographical area, utilising traditional methods, can use the tag,” she said.

The department concerned, she said, issued a notification prohibiting the sale of Lakadong turmeric seeds for production outside of the Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya, the home of the spice.

Ms. Lyngdoh claimed the government’s interventions have revitalised Lakadong turmeric farming over the past few years, leading to a substantial jump in the number of farmers involved in growing and processing the spice. The government has also taken the “best possible steps” to protect the ownership of Lakadong turmeric, she added.

The Lakadong turmeric is considered one of the best in the world due to its medicinal properties and curcumin content of up to 12%. The curcumin content of other turmeric varieties is 2-3%.

A significant number of women farmers and entrepreneurs are involved in its cultivation and processing. More than 13,000 farmers from 124 villages covering 2,130 hectares of land are engaged in its cultivation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT