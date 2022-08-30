Dumka Killing | CWC says deceased minor, demands action under POCSO

"We recommend that sections of the POCSO Act be added to the FIR as the girl was a minor as per our probe," said Dumka CWC chairperson

Members of Hindu organisation during candle light march in protest against the death of a class-12 student, who was allegedly set on fire by a man in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharkhand's Dumka district has said that the class 12 student who died days after being set on fire by a man was a minor, and demanded action against him under the POCSO Act.

The committee said she was around 16 years old as per the class 10 board examination marksheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused allegedly poured petrol on her from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The teenager, who apparently did not reciprocate his overtures angering him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

"We recommend that sections of the POCSO Act be added to the FIR as the girl was a minor as per our probe," Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar told PTI on Monday.

A four-member CWC team led by Kumar met the victim's family on Monday and procured her marksheet.

"According to her marksheet, she was born on November 26, 2006…she was a minor. So, sections under the POCSO Act are applicable in this case," he added.

Earlier, Dumka Police had claimed that the deceased had mentioned that she was 19 years old in the statement given before the magistrate.

The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has written to the Jharkhand Police chief, calling for a fair investigation into the death of the woman.

“The Director General of Police has been directed to submit an early report on the progress of the investigation, which should be conducted by ADG rank officer,” Chief Minister Hemant Sorn said in a Twitter post.

The CM said the case will be taken up by a fast-track court for speedy disposal.

Another person, who allegedly supplied petrol to the main accused, has also been arrested.

Protests against the incident has erupted in Ranchi and Dumka on Monday.