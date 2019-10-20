Dubai firm inks deal to buy J&K produce

The Dubai-based Lulu International Group (LIG) has become the first overseas company to engage with the J&K government to purchase horticulture and agriculture produce, including apples, in bulk from the State since the revocation of its special status on August 5.
A delegation of the company met Farooq Khan, Adviser to Governor Satya Pal Malik, last week to discuss the plan. An official said the delegation had discussed “elaborate plans” of marketing the producte with Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Lone.
Mr. Khan offered the group access to the markets of saffron, honey and heirloom rice varieties, an official said.
Yusuff Ali M.A., Lulu Group chairman and prominent NRI businessman, said 200 tonnes of produce was the first consignment being shipped outside Jammu and Kashmir.
