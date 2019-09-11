Drunken men in LS Speaker’s train compartment create ruckus, 5 held

Five men were arrested for allegedly drinking and creating a ruckus in a train compartment which was also occupied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The arrests were made on 12416 Intercity Express, travelling from Delhi to Indore, at the Mathura station around 1 a.m. on Monday, an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force said.

Travelling from Delhi

Shortly after the train left Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the five men from Delhi and Gurugram, who were in an AC coach coupe adjacent to the one in which Mr. Birla was travelling to Kota, started creating a ruckus, the police said.

When the Speaker sent his PA, Raghavendra, to look into the matter, the five men got into a spat with the assistant. Mr. Birla then asked Mr. Raghavendra to inform the railway authorities about the incident.

A railway police squad arrested the five men when the train arrived in Mathura, they said. Liquor bottles were recovered from the AC-I coupe occupied by the men, police said.

Vikas Dagar, Rajeev, Manoj Kumar, residents of New Delhi, and Preetam and Amarjeet Singh from Gurugram were booked under Section 145 of the Railways Act, which deals with drunken behaviour in trains, the RPF inspector said.

On interrogation, the arrested men confessed to creating a ruckus after consuming liquor, he added.