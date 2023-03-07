HamberMenu
Drugs worth over ₹50 crore seized, one held in Manipur

The seized narcotics tablets numbering 54,400 weighed 5.38 kg

March 07, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - IMPHAL :

Iboyaima Lalithangbam

Officials of the anti-drug unit of Customs Division Imphal on Sunday, March 5, 2023 arrested a drug smuggler along with narcotics drug worth ₹54,50,000 in the international market.

The accused has been identififed as Hemminilal Touthang (32) of Senapati district, Manipur. The seized narcotics tablets numbering 54,400 weighed 5.38 kg.

The team of the Customs Division Imphal intercepted the trafficker newho came in a vehicle, near Kwakta in Churachandpur district. The narcotics packets were concealed in the vehicle.

During initial interrogation, the suspect told the officials that he was to hand over the drug to a person.

The suspect was handed over to the police along with the confiscated narcotics tablets.

