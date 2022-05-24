Drugs worth ₹9 crore seized, two arrested in Manipur

May 24, 2022 14:24 IST

Drug testing kits will be supplied to police and other personnel tracking traffickers: CM Biren

The police in Tengnoupal district of Manipur that borders Myanmar have arrested two alleged drug traffickers along with narcotics pills valued at more than ₹9 crore in the international market.

The police said that one jeep was intercepted and they asked the driver some basic questions. On suspicion, the vehicle was searched. There were some packets containing the narcotics pills valued at ₹4.56 crore. The arrested man was identified as S. Louvum (21) of the Moreh town bordering Myanmar.

A little later, another car was also intercepted and searched. There were 22 packets containing narcotics pills valued at ₹4.55 crore in the international market. An alleged drug trafficker, S. Kipgen, was taken into custody.

Personnel of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) checked a truck that was leaving Imphal for Guwahati on Monday. They found 330 gm of what appeared to be heroin stuffed inside 25 soap cases. During preliminary interrogation, the driver told the NAB personnel that he was taking the drugs to Assam on behalf of a person. He was identified as Akhtar Khan (29) of Lilong in Thoubal district.

Appreciating the increasing seizures of drugs and arrests of alleged traffickers, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, also in charge of Home, said that drug testing kits would be supplied to the police and other personnel tracking the traffickers. It will be widely welcomed since in many cases, the seized heroin had “turned out to be worthless chalk powder or flour”. As a result of this ‘mysterious’ transformation, the traffickers escaped.