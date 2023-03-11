Drugs worth ₹4,058 crore, liquor valued at ₹211 crore seized in Gujarat in last 2 years

March 11, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Gandhinagar

Gujarat's law enforcement agencies have seized narcotic drugs worth ₹4,058.01 crore and liquor valued at ₹211.86 crore in the State in the last two years till December 31, 2022, the government told the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

More than 3 lakh persons were arrested for liquor and drugs related cases during this period in the State, where the sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited, it said.

Vadodara topped the list among the districts with the seizure of ₹1,620.7 crore-worth drugs and liquor in two years, followed by Bharuch at ₹1,389.91 crore and Kutch at ₹1,040.57 crore, the government said.

"The State's law enforcement agencies seized drugs worth ₹4,058.01 crore and liquor worth ₹211.86 crore in two years till December 31, 2022," Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi informed the House in reply to starred questions.

The sale and consumption of liquor has been prohibited in Gujarat since its formation in 1960.

The amount of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) seized stood at ₹197.45 crore, beer ₹10.47 crore, and country-made liquor ₹3.94 crore. Together, agencies seized around 37 lakh bottles of liquor in two years, the data said.

The data relates to 25 out of the total 33 districts in the State.

In terms of the seizure of IMFL, Ahmedabad district topped the list. ₹28.23 crore worth liquor was seized in the district two years, followed by Surat with ₹21.42-crore, Vadodara ₹14.61 crore, and Rajkot ₹13.84 crore, it said.

A total of 3,39,244 persons were arrested with seized drugs and liquor in the last two years, while 2,987 others are wanted in these cases, the minister told the House.

In response to a separate question, Mr. Sanghavi told the Assembly that 184.99 kg of narcotics worth ₹924.97 crore was seized by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) from the State's coastline and 32 Pakistani nationals, one Afghan and seven Indians arrested in this connection.

Further, 75 kg heroin worth ₹375.50 crore was seized from Adani port at Mundra in two years till January 31, 2023, and two accused were arrested.

In September 2021, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central agency, had seized around 3,000 kg of heroin, believed to have originated in Afghanistan and worth about ₹21,000 crore in global markets, from two containers at the Mundra port. It is said to be the single largest heroin haul in India so far.