Drugs recovered along India-Pak border in Punjab

A jawan injured during the exchange of fire between the BSF and Pakistani smugglers.

A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday, January 28, 2022, and the force recovered 47 kg heroin, two pistols and some ammunition, police said.

The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area falling under border outpost Chandu Wadala.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told PTI over phone that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium have been recovered.

The jawan suffered a bullet injury in his head during the exchange of fire between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani smugglers, the SSP said, adding that he has been rushed to a hospital.