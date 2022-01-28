Other States

Drugs recovered along India-Pak border in Punjab

A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire with Pakistani smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday, January 28, 2022, and the force recovered 47 kg heroin, two pistols and some ammunition, police said.

Also read: Punjab CM reiterates demand for national drug policy

The incident took place at 5:15 am in an area falling under border outpost Chandu Wadala.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police, Nanak Singh, told PTI over phone that 47 kg of heroin, two pistols, some live ammunition and seven packets of opium have been recovered.

Also read: Punjab village fights drug addiction with youth power

The jawan suffered a bullet injury in his head during the exchange of fire between the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani smugglers, the SSP said, adding that he has been rushed to a hospital.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 11:04:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/drugs-recovered-along-india-pak-border-in-punjab/article38337969.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY