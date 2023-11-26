ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs, ammunition found in Punjab's Amritsar

November 26, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Chandigarh

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered a bag containing 5.240 kg heroin and Italy-made pistol, two magazines and 20 rounds from a field.

PTI

BSF personnel recovered more than five kg of heroin along with an Italy-made pistol and 20 cartridges which were airdropped by a Pakistani drone near Punjab's Amritsar district, an official said on Sunday.

The official said the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the drone on the intervening night of November 25 and 26 and also heard the sound of dropping near village Chak Allah Baksh in Amritsar.

During a search operation, the BSF personnel recovered a bag containing 5.240 kg heroin and Italy-made pistol, two magazines and 20 rounds from a field.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US