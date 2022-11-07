Drug trafficker arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel in Churachandpur district arrested one alleged drug trafficker carrying brown sugar. On the other hand, 19 Assam Rifles personnel recovered drug packets from a border jungle in Chandel district.

Police sources said the police commandos of Churachandpur district who were on frisking duty on Saturday along the State highway, recovered 385 grams of brown sugar from an autorickshaw. The police said that search operations were issued in the district based on a tip-off that said that narcotic drugs were being transported. Initially, the police failed to locate the hidden brown sugar. Later they found it concealed in 34 plastic packets. The international price of the seized drug is estimated to be over several lakhs of rupees. The driver of the autoricshaw identified as N. Touthang (37) from Churachandpur district, was arrested. He was handed over to the Churachandpur police for further investigation.

The 19 Assam Rifles personnel had received intelligence inputs on Saturday evening about drug traffickers passing on drug packets in some jungles in Chandel, the border district. The search party found 25 soap caps that contained narcotic substances. There was 350 gram of brown sugar, worth over ₹70 lakh in the international market. The seized drug was handed over to the Tengnoupal police station for necessary action.



It may be recalled that Assam Rifles personnel recover narcotic drugs from time to time and highly sophisticated guns stuffed in sacks. Officials say that the drugs and firearms had been abandoned on seeing the approaching Assam Rifles personnel.