41 kg of heroin seized on India-Pakistan border

Punjab Police officers display confiscated heroin in Amritsar on August 21, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@PunjabGovtIndia

Chandigarh

21 August 2021 18:00 IST

Punjab Police and BSF recover drug being smuggled in from Pakistan.

The Punjab Police on Saturday said they had foiled a major bid to smuggle drugs from Pakistan and recovered 39 packets of heroin, weighing 40.81 kg and estimated at about ₹200 crore in the international market, in the Panjgraian border outpost area of Amritsar.

Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta said the operation based on specific inputs was carried out by the Amritsar (Rural) police, supported by the Border Security Force (BSF).

“Following an input that Nirmal Singh, alias Sonu Mayer, a notorious smuggler of the Gharinda area, was attempting to smuggle heroin through the India-Pakistan border, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural) Gulneet Singh Khurana immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF. Joint teams of the Punjab police and the BSF successfully seized the huge heroin cache, besides recovering 180 g of opium and two plastic pipes (manufactured by Super Punjab Pump, made in Pakistan). The police have also impounded a motorcycle and a Scooty belonging to the smugglers from the smuggling side, found stationed at the vicinity,” he said.

“The police have launched a massive manhunt to arrest Sonu, who is also wanted by the Tarn Taran police in a case of 1 kg of heroin recovered in 2020.”

“An FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act; Section 14 of the Foreigners Act; and Sections 3, 34 and 20 of the Indian Passport Act, has been registered at the Ramdas Police Station, Amritsar,” Mr. Gupta said.