Drug peddler detained

Agartala

04 June 2021 23:02 IST

Security personnel foiled an attempt to pass on drugs inside a COVID-19 care centre at Panisagar in north Tripura. They detained a peddler in connection with the incident that occurred on Thursday.

Police said Shibu Debbarma came to deliver a mobile charger to a patient at the centre. During search brown sugar was found concealed inside the case of the charger.

