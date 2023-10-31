Drug peddler booked under PIT NDPS Act in Jammu

October 31, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 04:35 am IST - Jammu

An alleged drug peddler was booked under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act here, police said.

Ghar Singh alias Gharu, a resident of Thatti Bhalwal, was arrested from Akhnoor, the police said.

"Singh is a notorious criminal and was involved in many cases of drug peddling. A warrant of arrest under PIT NDPS has already been issued against him by Divisional Commissioner Jammu," the police said.

The accused has been shifted to the district jail in Kathua, it added.