Drug kingpins in Manipur have ties to politicians, Delhi-based tribal body tells Supreme Court

June 13, 2023 03:19 am | Updated 03:19 am IST - New Delhi

Kuki-Zomi-Hmar bodies, representing the different tribes, have been supporting the Manipur Government’s campaign to clear poppy fields in the hill districts of the State, a body of Manipuri tribals in Delhi has submitted before the Supreme Court of India, alleging that the drug trade in the State is largely controlled by a nexus of drug kingpins who are close to top politicians.

In an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi (MTFD) before the Supreme Court, the body also argued that the State Government had been seen allegedly thwarting attempts to uncover this nexus, and sought that investigative reports prepared by a senior police officer in this regard be brought on record.

The MTFD filed the fresh IA on June 9 in matters related to the ethnic violence underway in Manipur.

The State has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the dominant Valley-based Meitei people and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) hill-based Kuki-Zomi people since May 3, after a protest against ST status for Meiteis saw violence begin in Churachandpur district. At least a hundred people have been killed so far, hundreds more injured, and tens of thousands have been internally displaced since.

In their fresh application, the MTFD said that in the last decade or so, “powerful drug mafias” had taken over the drug trade in Manipur. “Without specifically naming the drug lords or the communities they come from, and only by way of a sample, one prominent drug lord is a relative of the former Chief Minister of Manipur. The other prominent drug lord is a relative of the present Chief Minister,” the MTFD submitted.

The MTFD added that a former Additional Superintendent of Police in Manipur, Brinda Thongnoujam, had conducted a detailed investigation into this alleged nexus, for which she was awarded a Gallantry Award in 2018. The application added that Ms. Thongnoujam had also submitted several reports to the State Government “describing in detail the powerful persons and politicians behind the drug trade in Manipur”, but that the case resulted in an acquittal, following which she returned her award.

These reports prepared by Ms. Thongnoujam is what the MTFD is now seeking to submit before the top court.

Furthermore, supporting the argument that tribals like Kuki-Zomi peoples are not responsible for the opium cultivation and drug trade in the State, the application also submitted various public communications issued by these bodies in the last two years, prohibiting any of their own people to indulge in poppy cultivation.

For instance, the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), Kuki National Front, United Kuki Liberation Front, and Zomi Youth Association, had all issued repeated advisories and resolutions supporting the clearance of poppy fields from forested hills — beginning from at least January 2020. The outfits, which come under the umbrella of KNO, a signatory of the Suspension of Operation pact, had also made it clear that anyone continuing to indulge in such cultivation would have to take responsibility for whatever consequences followed.

In addition to this, the MTFD said that all assurances of safety of tribals in Manipur given by the Union Government before the Supreme Court were not true. “After the giving of these assurances over 81 Kukis were killed, 237 churches and 73 administration building/quarter were burnt and 141 villages destroyed and 31,410 Kukis displaced from their homes,” the application claimed.

The MTFD also said that they rejected the Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba as formed by the Union of India. It raised doubts over whether Mr. Lamba would be the right person to head the commission, and also argued that the Union Government could not look into a case where it is also an accused.

“What is required is not a commission of inquiry that will do the bidding of ‘his master’s voice’ but an independent investigation by officers from outside the State of Manipur,” the application argued.

It sought that the Indian Army take full control of law and order in violence-affected districts of the State; a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe headed by the former Director General Police (DGP) of Assam, Harekrishna Deka, and Justice (Retd.) Tinlianthang Vaiphei, the former Meghalaya State Human Rights body chief; and First Information Reports (FIR) against leaders of radical Meitei outfits like Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun, among other pleas.