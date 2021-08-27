Drought situation turns the heat on Gujarat government

AHMEDABAD

27 August 2021

BJP lawmakers too ask administration to initiate steps to help farmers and rural folks

With drought looming on Gujarat, its heat is increasing on the State government with the Opposition and even its own lawmakers asking the administration to initiate steps to help farmers and rural folks who are facing crop failure.

As per the data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon deficit as on August 25 is nearly 50% and the State has only three weeks to recover from it. Moreover, 30 of the 33 districts received deficient rainfall between June 1 and August 25.

Surendranagar, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha districts recorded the largest deficient rainfall in the current season. No district has so far received normal and excess rains making it a pan-Gujarat deficit and a possible drought.

As the dry spell continues except the sporadic showers in a few pockets, farmers in the affected districts like Surendranagar, Aravalli and Banaskantha have already submitted memorandums to their respective local administrations to declare their districts as drought-hit.

They have also urged the authorities to commence surveys about crop loss to enable farmers to draw benefits under the CM Kisan Sahay Yojana.

“The government must declare the districts which have received less than 50% rainfall so far as drought affected and initiate the process to compensate the farmers for crop failure,” said leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani.

Now, more and more lawmakers and political leaders are voicing their concern while demanding immediate steps from the administration.

“I have written to the district administration to declare Banaskantha district as drought hit, compensate farmers, start relief works for rural communities and provide free of cost fodder for animals. Without rains and in the absence of irrigation water, farmers have not been able to grow fodder,” said Congress MLA Gulabsinh Rajput while submitting a memorandum to the authorities.

The ruling party lawmakers and leaders are also getting worried over the weak monsoon and its likely adverse impact as the State goes for the crucial Assembly polls in December next.

“We have been apprising the party leadership and the government of prospects of drought and what steps the government should start,” a BJP parliamentarian from Saurashtra told The Hindu.

Though the government has so far not made any statement on the rising monsoon deficiency, on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the Narmada dam has adequate water for drinking purposes for the next one year. His statement suggesting that there may not be any shortage of drinking water obliquely indicates that water for irrigation is unlikely for the farmers now.

Former Gujarat Congress president Arjun Modhvadia said the State government should use funds from the disaster management relief fund to help farmers and rural communities immediately without waiting for the monsoon to revive now.