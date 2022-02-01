Drones used for agriculture in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Government’s Agriculture Department is examining technical parameters and safety features of drones.

JAIPUR

01 February 2022 07:22 IST

State to examine technical parameters and safety features

The use of drones is being applied to agriculture sector in Rajasthan and an action plan has been formulated for its multi-purpose use for spraying of farm chemicals and water-soluble fertilizers on crops. The State government’s Agriculture Department is examining technical parameters and safety features of drones.

Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria witnessed the demonstration of drones at a field in Kalwar, on the outskirts of Jaipur, on Sunday. Mr. Kataria said there was an immense scope for a “safe and profitable” use of drones in the interest of farmers in the State.

A drone flew over the agricultural field and sprayed organic inputs and nano urea on the standing crops during the demonstration. The Minister was informed that a drone could spray about 10 litres of liquid on the crops by flying at a certain height through auto sensors. One acre of land can be sprayed in about 10 minutes.

The representatives of the drone manufacturing firm said the drone avoids trees and other obstructions in its flight through sensors. The mist spray by a high-quality nozzle of the drone covers every part of the crop, which is more useful and economical than the conventional spraying methods.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has recently amended the guidelines of the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation to provide subsidy to rural entrepreneurs and farmer producer organisations for purchasing drones. The drones can only be used in the green areas and their flight in the airports and military areas is prohibited.