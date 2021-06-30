Drones, flying objects banned in J&K Rajouri district

Officials suspect one more sortie was spotted around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday

The Rajouri district administration on Wednesday banned sale or possession of flying objects, as at least five sorties of drones around the security installations in Jammu since Sunday, including the IAF’s technical airport recently, have the security agencies on the tenterhooks in J&K.

“In exercise of powers vested to me under Section 144 of the CrPC, a ban is imposed on storage, sale, possession, use and transport of any drone or small flying objects, toys in the district,” Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Savan said in an order.

Drones favoured tool of Pakistan-based terror outfits

The order has directed all those in the district who already possess any such gadgets to “deposit them with the local police station against proper receipt. The government agencies using drones for mapping, surveys and surveillance will get the local police station incharge and the executive magistrate informed”.

It warned of punitive action against those who violate the order. Rajouri is close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley.

The move comes two days after two explosions, apparently ferried and dropped by two drones, rocked the technical airport of the IAF in Jammu on Sunday.

On Monday, the Army claimed that two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak Military area. There has been suspicion among the officials that one more drone sortie was spotted in the Kunjwani area around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Kashmir, police sources said at least two drones were seized since Monday. A high alert has also been sounded at security installations, including the Srinagar and the Awantipora airports.

“Security agencies have reviewed the drone threat. All the security installations are on a high alert in the Valley,” IGP Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.