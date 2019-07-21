Drones, choppers keep eye on Kanwar Yatra in 3 U.P. districts

From drones and helicopters to antivenom, the administration in three districts of Uttar Pradesh that witness the maximum surge of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra have made elaborate arrangements to ensure an incident-free event.

The yatra, which started on July 17, takes place during the month of Saawan (July-August) of the Hindu calendar and sees lakhs of Shiva devotees bring Ganga water from Haridwar to offer it to Shivlings in their respective towns and villages.

The event has assumed added significance since the BJP came to power in the State.

Ajay Shankar Pandey, the newly-appointed District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, reiterated the Chief Minister’s promise of giving the event as much importance as the Kumbh Mela. “We want to make it a safe and respectable experience for the devotees,” said Mr. Pandey, who has been transferred from Muzaffarnagar.

Welcome gates

“A welcome gate is being constructed in every village that falls along the yatra route. Two hundred sanitation workers have been deployed to keep the roads clean. This time the devotees will not be offered meals in plastic and thermocol plates. Instead, steel plates and glasses are being arranged. Mobile hospital vans will also be stationed along the route,” he added.

As the yatra is gathering pace in Meerut, SSP Ajay Sahni said on Saturday that two Anti-Terrorism Squads have been deployed for the security of devotees. “A team of 50 commandos is ready to tackle any extreme situation,” he said.

Avinash Pandey, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Meerut, said that lack of proper signage had been a problem over the past few years. “We are focussing on proper signage this year. Also, as the rainy season has started there is increased chance of cases of electric shock and snakebite. We have ensured that all mobile hospital units, particularly those along the Upper Ganga canal, have snake venom.”

On the alleged misbehaviour of a section of Kanwariyas, as those undertaking the yatra are known, Mr. Pandey said that the police would be polite but firm.

“The policemen have been trained on how to separate miscreants from devotees, especially in communally-sensitive areas. CCTVs have been put up to spot antisocial behaviour. A lot of accidents occur because bike-borne Kanwariyas drive fast during the night. This time we have put S-shaped police pickets every two kilometres to check rash driving,” Mr. Pandey added.

Satpal Antil, SP (City) Muzaffarnagar, said drones and helicopters are being used to keep an eye on any antisocial elements.

“Right now the focus is on proper barricading and proper light arrangements in the rural stretch of the yatra,” he added.