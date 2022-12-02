Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

December 02, 2022 12:23 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF).

PTI

A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with 5 kg of heroin, police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF).

"Tarn Taran Police in a joint search operation with BSF have recovered a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology & packets containing heroin weighing 5 kg from fields near the Indo-Pak border," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On November 28, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US