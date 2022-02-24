Drone drops weapons in Jammu

Three boxes of ammunition recovered; major militant plot averted, say police

Three boxes of arms and ammunition dropped by a drone on Wednesday night were recovered from Treva village of R.S. Pura’s Arnia sector in Jammu, police said on Thursday. The police said there was an input regarding a drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pakistan-based militant outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI in R.S. Pura’s Arnia area. During a search operation, the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) recovered the arms, ammunition and explosives. They included three detonators, three remote controlled improvised explosive devices (IEDs), three bottle explosives, one bundle cordtex wire, two timer IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds, the police said.

“With the recovery, a major militant plot has been averted,” the police said.

3 militants held

In Kashmir, the police arrested three ultras, including two hybrid militants of the LeT, from Budgam and Baramulla districts. “Acting on inputs, the police and the Army arrested LeT terrorist Yasir Mushtaq and terrorist associate Irfan Bashir, both residents of Allahpora, Budgam. Incriminating materials of the LeT, arms and ammunition, including one Chinese grenade, one AK magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from them,” a statement said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist had joined the terror fold recently and the associate was providing the logistic support to him. In Baramulla, the police and the Army arrested two “hybrid terrorists” — Muzamil Ahmad and Mohammad Yaseen — both residents of Chakloo, Baramulla. “The duo was missing since February 16, 2022. On their disclosure, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 12 pistol rounds were recovered,” the police said. The two were in close contact with handlers of the LeT across the border. “It was also revealed that they were tasked to carry out attacks on police and security forces and soft targets in coming days,” the police added.