Drone carrying explosives shot down near international border in Jammu

Police seize IED; investigation and technical examination of aerial vehicle under way

An unmanned aerial vehicle carrying explosives was on July 23 shot down by security forces in Samba’s Kanachak area near the international border in Jammu region, officials said.

“In the wee hours of Friday, information was received by the Jammu district police that a drone had been spotted near international border of Kanachak. A Quick Reaction Team, as part of the anti-drone strategy, was pressed into action. It shot down the drone,” an official said.

The aerial vehicle, a tetra-copter with six wings, was carrying five kilos of improvised explosive device (IED) and was around eight kilometres inside the international border.

“On one wing, it had five kg of IED attached to it,” the officials said.

It is for the first time that security forces have successfully shot down a drone near the border.

The police have seized the explosives. An investigation and technical examination of the aerial vehicle is under way, officials added.

“We are ascertaining the purpose of transporting the IED material, as to whether it was supposed to be air-dropped or transported to some other location,” officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the IED was to be assembled and used by terrorists.

“Agencies are looking into whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba could be using this as modus operandi,” officials added.

On June 27, two Indian Air Force personnel were injured when two drones air-dropped payloads at the technical airport of the IAF in Jammu. The National Investigation Agency is probing the case.