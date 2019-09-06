Drivers in Odisha to undergo breathalyser test

In an attempt to curb drunken driving, the Odisha police announced to deploy teams at different toll gates across the State to put drivers to breath analyser test.

If alcohol content exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml of blood or the drug consumed makes a driver incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle, the offender would be arrested.

Recently, the Home Department had directed the police to invoke legal provisions under section 202 and sec 203 of the MV Act to contain drunken driving, including the arrest of offenders

Drivers would be checked at 14 toll gates — Sheragarh, Panikoili, Dhenkikote, Palaspanga, Ramachandrapur, Pipili, Masunikani, Rajgangpur, Tapanga, Langales-war, Sasan, Attabira, Balichandrapur and Manguli — from Friday evening.

Within two hours of arrest, the offender will be subjected to a medical test by a registered medical practitioner and a specimen of his blood will be collected.

“Effort should be made to ascertain the correct identity, address and the cell phone number of the offender. The CCTV footages of toll gates should be retrieved and produced before the court,” said B.K. Sharma, Director General of Police.

Police officers have been instructed to facilitate shifting of stranded passengers of detained vehicles and to show due courtesy to them.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department has intensified collection of fines and penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Sources said ₹88 lakh have been collected towards the fine till September 4.

PUC certificate

The department, however, made relaxation in checking of the Pollution Under Control certificate for a month as there were not enough pollution testing centres in the State. Till now, only 36 such centres were authorised for testing and issue online PUC certificate in VAHAN application.