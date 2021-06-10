Driver of police commando team injured in Manipur ambush

IMPHAL:

A driver was injured on Wednesday evening when some armed persons ambushed a police commando team returning to the headquarters of Noney district in Manipur. The driver, identified as Sachikumar Thokchom, sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen. As his condition became serious he was evacuated to Imphal for better treatment.

The team had gone to Khongsang Rengpang village of the district in connection with the official visit of Mr. Themthing, DIG, to the nearby areas on Wednesday. The ambush was carried out after the DIG left for Imphal. The commando jeep was also hit by several bullets.

Police say that the commandos also retaliated and the militants retreated before reinforcements arrived. An intensive combing operation was launched in the nearby mountains. However, there is no report of any arrest. So far, no armed outfit has claimed responsibility for the ambush.

