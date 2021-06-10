Other States

Driver of police commando team injured in Manipur ambush

A driver was injured on Wednesday evening when some armed persons ambushed a police commando team returning to the headquarters of Noney district in Manipur. The driver, identified as Sachikumar Thokchom, sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen. As his condition became serious he was evacuated to Imphal for better treatment.

The team had gone to Khongsang Rengpang village of the district in connection with the official visit of Mr. Themthing, DIG, to the nearby areas on Wednesday. The ambush was carried out after the DIG left for Imphal. The commando jeep was also hit by several bullets.

Police say that the commandos also retaliated and the militants retreated before reinforcements arrived. An intensive combing operation was launched in the nearby mountains. However, there is no report of any arrest. So far, no armed outfit has claimed responsibility for the ambush.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 10:14:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/driver-of-police-commando-team-injured-in-manipur-ambush/article34775973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY