Drive to check purity of food material

JAIPUR

25 October 2020 00:59 IST

Teams will inspect quality during festivals in Rajasthan

A core group has been appointed in Rajasthan for an effective monitoring of the ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ (War for the Pure) campaign, which will start from October 26. Special teams will inspect the quality of food material, spices, flour, edible oils and milk and dairy products and collect samples for testing during the drive.

Private institutions engaged in the retail sales of grocery and essential items will also join the campaign, which will continue till November 14. Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup said on Saturday that the drive would cover the festive season, when the demand for food products would increase and strict action would be required to check adulteration.

The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the caution among the customers to buy products free of adulteration.

Kirana King Retail Network CEO Anup Kumar said a circular would be issued to all the grocery outlets for taking precautions and supporting the campaign. Mr. Kumar said over 200 retail grocery stores in the State Capital would join the drive by offering the products of high quality.

The core group, which will coordinate with the district-level management committees and local inspection teams, comprises senior officers of the Home, Medical & Health, Food & Civil Supplies and Animal Husbandry & Dairy Departments.

Mr. Swarup, who interacted with the District Collectors through videoconferencing, said the core group would ensure on-the-spot action against those involved in adulteration and monitor the legal process for punishment to the offenders.

Mr. Swarup said the provisions of The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, would be strictly implemented during the drive.

The samples will be sent to the nearest laboratories and the reports sent regularly to the State Control Room. The Chief Secretary said the persons giving information about food adulteration would get a cash reward of ₹51,000 each.