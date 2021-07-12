Task forces formed for distributing saplings with message for increasing immunity

A drive for growing medicinal plants at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been launched in Rajasthan, with the task forces appointed for distributing saplings to all households along with the message for increasing natural immunity to the fight the infection.

The medicinal plants of tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha and kalmegh, prepared by the State government’s Forest Department, would enable the people to develop “natural strength”, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Development) Deep Narayan Pandey said here on Monday.

‘Experts consulted’

Mr. Pandey said the ‘Ghar Ghar Aushadhi’ (medicine in each household) scheme had been started after the getting the opinion of experts based on research in traditional medicine.

He said the children would be encouraged to plant the saplings and take care of their growth, while spreading awareness about the significance of immunity.

The task forces will identify the places for distribution of saplings and remain in touch with the Panchayati Raj functionaries, elected representatives and corporate houses to generate awareness about the utility of medicinal plants.

Each household will be supplied with eight medicinal plants free of cost and they will also be available at the nurseries of Forest Department.