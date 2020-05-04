Other States

DRI seizes ganja worth ₹78 lakh in Bihar, one held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized 436.5 kg of ganja worth ₹78 lakh in Bihar’s Patna district and arrested a person in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the DRI personnel intercepted a container truck on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur four-lane highway near Fatuha and seized the contraband.

They recovered 89 packets of ganja and apprehended the truck driver, a resident of Vaishali district, a DRI official said.

The packets were hid in the driver’s cabin of the truck having a registration number of Odisha, he said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he collected the contraband from Bargarh in Odisha and planned to deliver it near Didarganj in Patna.

