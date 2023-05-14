ADVERTISEMENT

DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth ₹24 crore in Mumbai; 5 persons arrested

May 14, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Mumbai

These cigarettes are banned for import into India due to their non-compliance with Indian standards, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said in a release

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai, has seized 1.2 crore sticks of foreign origin cigarettes with an estimated market value of ₹24 crore and arrested five persons including an importer for allegedly trying to smuggle them, the DRI said on May 14.

These cigarettes are banned for import into India due to their non-compliance with Indian standards, the DRI said in a release.

Based on specific intelligence, the contraband was seized from a container which was supposed to be trans-shipped to Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) for further clearance, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DRI officials maintained a discrete vigil on the container's move.

It was found that after the container left the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, instead of reaching its destination, the same was diverted to a private godown while it was en route to Arshiya FTWZ. The DRI officials then intercepted the container at the godown, the release said.

The entire 40-feet container was found to be stuffed with foreign-origin cigarettes which are banned for import into India due to their non compliance with Indian standards, it said.

The syndicate had planned to smuggle the cigarettes by removing them out of the container and replacing the same with goods declared in import documents in order to hoodwink customs authorities, the release said.

The godown was already stocked with the declared goods which were supposed to be stuffed in the container after removing the cigarettes, before the container was taken into Arshiya FTZ.

A total of 1.07 crore sticks of foreign origin cigarettes of various brands were recovered from the container, the DRI said.

In a swift follow-up operation, another stash of 13 lakh cigarettes of foreign origin which were smuggled earlier by the same syndicate were seized from another godown, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US