‘Dream sellers’ won’t win in Gujarat: Amit Shah’s swipe at Kejriwal

Amit Shah also said the ruling BJP will once again form a government in Gujarat with a two-thirds majority and hailed the leadership of CM Bhupendra Patel

PTI Ahmedabad:
September 13, 2022 17:53 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 13 took a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said the people who "sell dreams" will never win in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in December this year.

Speaking virtually, Mr. Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory," Mr. Shah said while addressing a function held in Gandhinagar to mark one year of Bhupendra Patel's chief ministership.

"I want to tell Bhupendrabhai that the people of Gujarat are with the BJP. I can see very clearly that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you, the BJP will once again form a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections," Mr. Shah said.

