Dreaded Maoist arrested from Odisha’s Malkangiri district

January 25, 2023

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday, January 23, 2023, arrested a dreaded naxalite accused of participating in an ambush in which four personnel belonging to Border Security Force were killed.

Ranju Khilo alias Chanti alias Bisanta, aged 40 was arrested from Malkangiri on Tuesday. He would be produced in NIA Court at Bhubaneswar. Just before panchayat elections in 2012, outlawed CPI (Maoist) cadres had set up an ambush at Chitrakonda.

Four BSF personnel ¬ Commandant J.K. Khaswan, Deputy Commandant Rajesh Saran, Subedar Ashok Yadav and Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Sahu – were killed while they were going by Sports Utility Vehicle to oversee security arrangement for poll. Odisha police extended all support for arrest of Khilo.

The Nabarangpur police on Tuesday informed two naxalites including an area committee member was arrested. Frolm Nabarangpur district.

